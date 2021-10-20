Kohl’s Seasonal Hiring Continues with National Hiring Event October 21-23

As Kohl’s continues to prepare for a busy holiday season, we are excited to be growing our team in order to provide the best experience for our customers all season long.

Kohl’s will host a national hiring event from Thursday, Oct. 21, to Saturday, Oct. 23 to help fill both full- and part-time positions in customer experience, omnichannel fulfillment, and inventory management.

New this year, hourly store, distribution center and e-commerce fulfillment center associates will be eligible to receive a hiring bonus for working with Kohl’s through the holiday season.

Candidates are encouraged to apply ahead of time and schedule a phone interview but can also walk-in to any store location between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time during the event for an on the spot interview. Those applying to distribution center roles during hiring events will receive an interview opportunity within 24 hours of applying. Candidates interested can view open positions in their area and apply today at Careers.Kohls.com or by texting APPLY to 24508.

